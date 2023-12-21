Billie Eilish's brother Finneas drops another big update on her next album
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is gearing up for her third studio album, and her brother and long-time collaborator Finneas has dropped another big hint as to when fans will finally get to hear it.
In an interview with Mr Porter on Tuesday, Finneas revealed that the 22-year-old singer's album is "85% done."
The 26-year-old also reflected on their creative struggles heading into their third album together, telling the outlet, "I don't think Billie was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about."
"Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you," he added.
Billie previously admitted they had been suffering from a bit of a slump following 2021's Happier Than Ever, but that all changed when she was approached to pen a song for the Barbie movie soundtrack.
"Honestly, we were in a period of time where we were both… like through this last winter, we've both been incredibly uninspired," she told Zane Lowe in a July interview.
Once given clips of the movie to work from, Billie and Finneas quickly found their groove and soon completed the newly Grammy-nominated track, What Was I Made For?.
Billie Eilish and Finneas found new inspiration after Barbie collab
"That day, we were making stuff and were like, 'We've lost it. Why are we even doing this?' And then those first chords happened [...] and the song wrote itself," Billie told Allure magazine of the song's writing process.
What Was I Made For? quickly became a chart-topper after the movie's release, with the track also earning steady fame on TikTok as a trending sound for videos inspired by Barbie's messages about girlhood.
Billie and Finneas recently brought the song to Saturday Night Live, marking the latest milestone for the fan-favorite ballad.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images