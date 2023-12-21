Billie Eilish's brother Finneas drops another big update on her next album

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is gearing up for her third studio album , and her brother and long-time collaborator Finneas has dropped another big hint as to when fans will finally get to hear it.

Finneas (r) has revealed that he and Billie Eilish are "85% done" with her third studio album. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

In an interview with Mr Porter on Tuesday, Finneas revealed that the 22-year-old singer's album is "85% done."

The 26-year-old also reflected on their creative struggles heading into their third album together, telling the outlet, "I don't think Billie was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about."

"Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you," he added.

Billie previously admitted they had been suffering from a bit of a slump following 2021's Happier Than Ever, but that all changed when she was approached to pen a song for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

"Honestly, we were in a period of time where we were both… like through this last winter, we've both been incredibly uninspired," she told Zane Lowe in a July interview.

Once given clips of the movie to work from, Billie and Finneas quickly found their groove and soon completed the newly Grammy-nominated track, What Was I Made For?.