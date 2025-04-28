Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick squash feud rumors as It Ends With Us drama continues

New York, New York - Blake Lively praised her Another Simple Favor co- star Anna Kendrick amid rumors they're feuding!

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick (r.) slayed on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Another Simple Favor. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The A-list ladies slayed at the New York premiere of the thriller-comedy sequel on Sunday.

Lively stunned in a light-blue Tamara Ralph gown that featured a low-cut bodice adorned with geometric cutouts that flowed into a draped, floor-length skirt.

The Trolls star, meanwhile, looked ethereal in an all-white crop top and high-waisted trousers combo featuring sequin detailing on the neckline of her spaghetti-strapped shirt.

The Gossip Girl alum shared a clip of the two on the red carpet, plus director Paul Feig, and writing underneath "@paulfeig @annkendrick47 Really are the dream," adding, "And you can see it when you watch the movie. @asimplefavor."

Lively and Kendrick sparked feud rumors when viral clips from their SXSW premiere led some to speculate that the Pitch Perfect star was "uncomfortable" around the mom of four.