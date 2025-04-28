Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick squash feud rumors as It Ends With Us drama continues
New York, New York - Blake Lively praised her Another Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick amid rumors they're feuding!
The A-list ladies slayed at the New York premiere of the thriller-comedy sequel on Sunday.
Lively stunned in a light-blue Tamara Ralph gown that featured a low-cut bodice adorned with geometric cutouts that flowed into a draped, floor-length skirt.
The Trolls star, meanwhile, looked ethereal in an all-white crop top and high-waisted trousers combo featuring sequin detailing on the neckline of her spaghetti-strapped shirt.
The Gossip Girl alum shared a clip of the two on the red carpet, plus director Paul Feig, and writing underneath "@paulfeig @annkendrick47 Really are the dream," adding, "And you can see it when you watch the movie. @asimplefavor."
Lively and Kendrick sparked feud rumors when viral clips from their SXSW premiere led some to speculate that the Pitch Perfect star was "uncomfortable" around the mom of four.
Is Travis Kelce feuding with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?
But with that chatter seemingly squashed, the real drama may be between Lively and her longtime BFF Taylor Swift!
On Monday, reports went viral noting that the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, allegedly unfollowed Lively's hubby, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram.
Swifties are theorizing on Reddit that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may have unfollowed the Deadpool star amid his and Lively's court case against Justin Baldoni, as Taylor has been pulled into the It Ends With Us co-stars' legal battle!
