Blake Lively alludes to Justin Baldoni case as she tells harrowing story at TIME100 gala
New York, New York - Blake Lively appeared to hint at her ongoing court battle against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni during a speech at the TIME100 gala on Thursday.
The 37-year-old actor, who was named among TIME's 100 most influential people, used her speech to discuss "the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today."
As reported by People, Lively alluded to her legal battle as she told the crowd, "I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."
In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he sexually harassed her while filming It Ends With Us the year before and accusing him of hiring a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign to discredit her.
In her speech, the Gossip Girl star noted that she takes her influential position seriously, saying, "How we use that matters. Who and what we stand up for, and what we stay silent about, what we monetize versus what we actually live, matters."
Lively also took the opportunity to spotlight the bravery of her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, revealing that she had survived "the worst crime someone can commit against a woman."
Blake Lively details her mom's powerful survival story
"My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids years before I was born," Lively said.
She continued on to explain that McAlpin had heard another woman speaking out about suffering a similar experience on the radio, adding, "Because of hearing that woman speak about her experience instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, my mom is alive today."
Lively again alluded to her own reported experience with harassment as she described the "pact" of womanhood.
"We don't let our daughters know, but one day we break their hearts by letting them in on the secret that we kept from them as they pranced around in princess dresses that they are not and will likely never be safe at work, at home, in a parking lot in a medical office, online – in any space they inhabit physically, emotionally, professionally," she said.
Baldoni has denied Lively's accusations and countersued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation. The case is expected to go to trial next year.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP