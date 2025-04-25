Blake Lively alludes to Justin Baldoni case as she tells harrowing story at TIME100 gala

New York, New York - Blake Lively appeared to hint at her ongoing court battle against her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni during a speech at the TIME100 gala on Thursday.

The 37-year-old actor, who was named among TIME's 100 most influential people, used her speech to discuss "the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today."

As reported by People, Lively alluded to her legal battle as she told the crowd, "I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."

In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he sexually harassed her while filming It Ends With Us the year before and accusing him of hiring a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign to discredit her.

In her speech, the Gossip Girl star noted that she takes her influential position seriously, saying, "How we use that matters. Who and what we stand up for, and what we stay silent about, what we monetize versus what we actually live, matters."

Lively also took the opportunity to spotlight the bravery of her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, revealing that she had survived "the worst crime someone can commit against a woman."