Justin Baldoni fires back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' requests to have lawsuit dropped

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has hit back at his It Ends With Us co- star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as the spouses seek to have his defamation lawsuit against them dismissed.

Justin Baldoni (l.) has hit back at his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively (r.) and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as the spouses seek to have his defamation lawsuit against them dismissed. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Thursday, Baldoni's legal team slammed Reynolds' bid to toss the lawsuit, accusing the 48-year-old Deadpool star of being a "co-conspirator" to his wife's alleged defamatory statements, per Us Weekly.

The attorneys argued that Reynolds' team was "pretending" that Baldoni's lawsuit "fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse."

"Not so," the team added.

The Marvel actor's legal team appeared unfazed in their response, writing that Baldoni's side "once again [claimed] defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm."

Reynolds' attorneys also took a dig at the 41-year-old filmmaker's self-branding as a feminist, arguing that this is a facade while "Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her."

Baldoni's legal team has also fired back at Lively's attempt to dismiss the case, alleging that the 37-year-old went to The New York Times to share a "false and damning story about an insidious PR sabotage operation deployed as revenge for sexual harassment complaints".