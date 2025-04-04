Justin Baldoni fires back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' requests to have lawsuit dropped
New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has hit back at his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as the spouses seek to have his defamation lawsuit against them dismissed.
On Thursday, Baldoni's legal team slammed Reynolds' bid to toss the lawsuit, accusing the 48-year-old Deadpool star of being a "co-conspirator" to his wife's alleged defamatory statements, per Us Weekly.
The attorneys argued that Reynolds' team was "pretending" that Baldoni's lawsuit "fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse."
"Not so," the team added.
The Marvel actor's legal team appeared unfazed in their response, writing that Baldoni's side "once again [claimed] defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm."
Reynolds' attorneys also took a dig at the 41-year-old filmmaker's self-branding as a feminist, arguing that this is a facade while "Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her."
Baldoni's legal team has also fired back at Lively's attempt to dismiss the case, alleging that the 37-year-old went to The New York Times to share a "false and damning story about an insidious PR sabotage operation deployed as revenge for sexual harassment complaints".
Baldoni's team pushes back at Lively and Reynolds as legal drama escalates
Baldoni has also sued The New York Times over their December 2024 story on Lively's initial allegations that the Jane the Virgin actor sexually harassed her on set and hired a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign against her.
The newspaper has defended its reporting, responding in a statement, "To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article, and their representatives have not pointed to a single error."
Last month, The New York Times was granted a stay of discovery while Judge Lewis J. Liman reviewed the outlet's request to be dismissed from Baldoni's suit.
With their latest filings, Baldoni's team is painting Lively's bid to have the case dismissed as an attempt at "punishing" her co-star and his Wayfarer production studio for "having their day in court".
His attorney further argued that Lively pushing back against Baldoni's accusations was a dig at the rights of "all Americans in the future who have false accusations levied against them and seek relief from our justice system."
Lively's team, meanwhile, said that Baldoni's side has been unable to "muster a single reason to dismiss" her claims of harassment and retaliation.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire