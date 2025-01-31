Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take new step to fight Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made a new push to squash the defamation lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively (l.) and Ryan Reynolds have made a new push to squash the defamation lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni (r.). © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star have been caught up in an intense legal battle since December, when the Gossip Girl alum went public with allegations that Baldoni sexually harassed her and coordinated a smear campaign against her to discredit her claims.

Baldoni fired back earlier this month with a defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband, and publicist Leslie Sloane.

Now, Lively and Reynolds are seeking to have the lawsuit tossed by a judge, per a new report from People.

On Thursday, the spouses' lawyer filed a notice alerting the judge of their forthcoming request to dismiss the case.

Lively and Baldoni's legal cases are currently set to go to trial next March, but that could be called off if a settlement is reached before then.

A pre-trial conference addressing the A Simple Favor star's request for a gag order to silence Baldoni's lawyer is planned for February 3.