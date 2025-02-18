Was Blake Lively "anxious" about attending SNL50 amid Justin Baldoni legal battle?

New York, New York - Though Blake Lively is no stranger to the spotlight, the star was reportedly battling some nerves as she made her first red carpet appearance after filing a bombshell lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively was reportedly battling some nerves as she made her first red carpet appearance after filing a bombshell lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 37-year-old joined her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at Sunday's Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special, where the Deadpool star even made a light-hearted joke alluding to the ongoing legal battle.

According to People, Blake was "a bit anxious" about attending the star-studded event but ultimately "thought it was the perfect opportunity to ease back into the spotlight."

"They had many friends attending, and as soon as they arrived, they received a warm welcome. It was a great event," the source added.

The insider further dished that Blake is keen on easing her way back into Hollywood as she prepares for the debut of Another Simple Favor and its subsequent press tour next month.

"She feels more ready now. She knows it will be a long year with continued drama, but she's just trying to focus on the good things. Her family is everything to her," the tipster said.

Since December, Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star have been tied up in an intense legal drama that was sparked by her allegations that the 41-year-old sexually harassed her on set.