Blake Lively keeps birthday low-key amid Taylor Swift and Justin Baldoni drama

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has reportedly celebrated her birthday quietly amid her heated battle with co- star Justin Baldoni and alleged fallout with Taylor Swift !

Blake Lively reportedly kept her birthday celebration simple as her legal drama continues. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Gossip Girl alum turned 38 on Monday, and per People, Blake opted for a low-key celebration with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their four kids.

One insider shared that Blake has been "having a great summer" and that "it's mostly been about family time."

They added that the A Simple Favor star and Ryan "traveled as a family" recently, as spending time with her husband and kids "unwinds her."

Another source dished that the Savages actor is particularly "grateful for Ryan's support over the past year" as her legal war with the It Ends With Us director continues.

Another insider also shared to #ShuterScoop that after a judge reportedly unsealed evidence of what appears to be Justin Baldoni's smear campaign against Blake, the actor is trying to use the findings to mend her friendship with Taylor Swift.

