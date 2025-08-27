Blake Lively keeps birthday low-key amid Taylor Swift and Justin Baldoni drama
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has reportedly celebrated her birthday quietly amid her heated battle with co-star Justin Baldoni and alleged fallout with Taylor Swift!
The Gossip Girl alum turned 38 on Monday, and per People, Blake opted for a low-key celebration with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their four kids.
One insider shared that Blake has been "having a great summer" and that "it's mostly been about family time."
They added that the A Simple Favor star and Ryan "traveled as a family" recently, as spending time with her husband and kids "unwinds her."
Another source dished that the Savages actor is particularly "grateful for Ryan's support over the past year" as her legal war with the It Ends With Us director continues.
Another insider also shared to #ShuterScoop that after a judge reportedly unsealed evidence of what appears to be Justin Baldoni's smear campaign against Blake, the actor is trying to use the findings to mend her friendship with Taylor Swift.
Is Blake Lively still trying heal her rift with Taylor Swift?
A close friend tattled that Blake "feels vindicated" in the wake of the newly revealed details.
"For months she was painted as difficult. Now the truth is out, she was being targeted. She wants Taylor to see that," they added.
Another source dished that Blake "wants Taylor to know she wasn't the villain here" and hopes "this opens the door for a reunion."
The latest insight into the pair's alleged rift comes after the Love Story hitmaker announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.
Cover photo: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)