Blake Lively celebrates "defeated" Justin Baldoni lawsuit in emotional statement
New York, New York - Blake Lively has broken her silence after the defamation lawsuit filed by her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni was tossed by a federal judge.
On Monday, the 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a statement addressing the major twist in their legal battle.
"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us," Lively wrote.
"While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."
The post featured a list of organizations dedicated to "defending women's rights to speak up for their safety," including groups and individual experts who contributed amicus briefs in the legal battle.
"I'm more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their dignity, and their story," the A Simple Favor star added.
Lively and Baldoni's court case began when the former accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set, alleging that he then hired a PR team to conduct a smear campaign in retaliation.
The 41-year-old filmmaker denied the claims and subsequently sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation and extortion. The $400 million countersuit was tossed on Monday, along with a $250 million suit against the New York Times over their reporting on Lively's allegations.
While Baldoni's side alleged the Times "deliberately spliced" communication amongst his team in order to "mislead" readers, the outlet continually defended its reporting, and the judge ultimately sided with them.
Lively's attorneys hailed the dismissals as a total victory, but Baldoni's team said in a statement obtained by People that the "declaration of victory is false."
Justin Baldoni's legal team responds to dismissal of countersuit
"While the Court dismissed the defamation-related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations," Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said.
"Most importantly, Ms. Lively's own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday, and with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking," he added.
Freedman also thanked the "organic show of support from the public" and the "dedication of the internet sleuth community," despite a May report by The Guardian noting that over 80% of pro-Baldoni social media posts appear to be inorganic.
Baldoni's side has leaned into the public interest in the case, which has also seen a significant push from right-wing commentators who have fiercely defended the Clouds director while presenting the court battle as a referendum on the #MeToo movement.
Freedman previously suggested hosting the deposition and Madison Square Garden and selling tickets to fans, which Lively's team later slammed as a "ghoulish taunt". The case is currently expected to go to trial next March.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP