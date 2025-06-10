Blake Lively celebrates "defeated" Justin Baldoni lawsuit in emotional statement

New York, New York - Blake Lively has broken her silence after the defamation lawsuit filed by her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni was tossed by a federal judge.

Blake Lively (r.) has broken her silence after the defamation lawsuit filed by her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni was tossed by a federal judge. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a statement addressing the major twist in their legal battle.

"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us," Lively wrote.

"While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

The post featured a list of organizations dedicated to "defending women's rights to speak up for their safety," including groups and individual experts who contributed amicus briefs in the legal battle.

"I'm more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their dignity, and their story," the A Simple Favor star added.

Lively and Baldoni's court case began when the former accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set, alleging that he then hired a PR team to conduct a smear campaign in retaliation.

The 41-year-old filmmaker denied the claims and subsequently sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation and extortion. The $400 million countersuit was tossed on Monday, along with a $250 million suit against the New York Times over their reporting on Lively's allegations.

While Baldoni's side alleged the Times "deliberately spliced" communication amongst his team in order to "mislead" readers, the outlet continually defended its reporting, and the judge ultimately sided with them.

Lively's attorneys hailed the dismissals as a total victory, but Baldoni's team said in a statement obtained by People that the "declaration of victory is false."