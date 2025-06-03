Blake Lively withdraws claim against Justin Baldoni in shock move

New York, New York - Blake Lively has sought to withdraw two of her claims against her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni as the pair's legal battle continues.

As reported by People on Monday, the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star has moved to dismiss her claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress against Baldoni.

The decision to withdraw the claims comes after the 41-year-old director's legal team requested that Lively share her medical records to prove her allegations.

Lively has asked for her claims to be dismissed without prejudice, but Baldoni's side is urging the judge to dismiss it with prejudice in order to prevent the A Simple Favor actor from re-filing the claim after the discovery window has closed.

Lively's attorneys defended the move and fired back at criticism from the Jane the Virgin star's team, saying in a statement, "We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage."

The lawyers reiterated that Lively "continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims."