Blake Lively withdraws claim against Justin Baldoni in shock move
New York, New York - Blake Lively has sought to withdraw two of her claims against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni as the pair's legal battle continues.
As reported by People on Monday, the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star has moved to dismiss her claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress against Baldoni.
The decision to withdraw the claims comes after the 41-year-old director's legal team requested that Lively share her medical records to prove her allegations.
Lively has asked for her claims to be dismissed without prejudice, but Baldoni's side is urging the judge to dismiss it with prejudice in order to prevent the A Simple Favor actor from re-filing the claim after the discovery window has closed.
Lively's attorneys defended the move and fired back at criticism from the Jane the Virgin star's team, saying in a statement, "We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage."
The lawyers reiterated that Lively "continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims."
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's escalating legal drama
The court battle kicked off last December with Lively's lawsuit that alleged Baldoni – who directed It Ends With Us in addition to co-starring with her – sexually harassed her on set and subsequently hired a PR team to conduct a smear campaign to ruin her reputation in retaliation for coming forward with her accusations.
Baldoni later countersued Lively, as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation and extortion, arguing that the couple had sought creative control over the 2024 movie.
The case is currently expected to go to trial in March 2026, with both Lively and Baldoni willing to testify.
