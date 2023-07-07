Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama slap scandal gets shocking video backup: "F*** you all!"

Las Vegas, Nevada – Video evidence has entered the chat in the he said-she said discrepancy between Britney Spears and NBA player Victor Wembanyama, and it seems to be proving the pop star's point.

New footage of the altercation between Britney Spears and NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security team shows the pop star's account may be closer to the truth. © Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP & Instagram/britneyspears

The security slap scandal can now be seen by fans around the world, and it's not pretty. It also shows Britney going ham in a British accent.

It went down on Wednesday night, when the star attempted to ask the 19-year-old rookie for a photo together at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas by approaching the ball player.

The director of team security for the San Antonio Spurs Damian Smith reportedly reacted by backhanding her in the face.

Both Victor and Britney responded to the incident on Thursday with very different accounts of what happened, with her saying she "tapped him on the shoulder" and him saying she "grabbed him."

Now, TMZ has revealed slow motion footage of the infamous moment, which shows Britney's account may be closer to the truth.