Britney Spears' childhood home hits the market for $1.2 million!

Kentwood, Louisiana - Pop icon Britney Spears ' childhood home is back on the market after just two and a half years.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old songstress' childhood three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Kentwood, Louisiana is back on the market after her estranged father, Jamie Spears, sold it nearly two and a half years ago for $289,000.

It's now valued at $1.2 million, has 2,299 square feet of living space, and sits on almost 2 acres of land. It also features a dance studio, where Britney began her journey to stardom at a young age.

The property reportedly still has a few of the Toxic singer's childhood belongings inside, including some of her drawings, a message in the concrete that reads "Love Britney," and a mini-*NSYNC shrine in her old bedroom.

Also, two pieces of art with her name and the phrase "Jesus Loves Me" are still hanging on the wall.