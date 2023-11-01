Britney Spears' childhood home hits the market for $1.2 million!
Kentwood, Louisiana - Pop icon Britney Spears' childhood home is back on the market after just two and a half years.
One Britney fan is about to get super lucky!
According to TMZ, the 41-year-old songstress' childhood three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Kentwood, Louisiana is back on the market after her estranged father, Jamie Spears, sold it nearly two and a half years ago for $289,000.
It's now valued at $1.2 million, has 2,299 square feet of living space, and sits on almost 2 acres of land. It also features a dance studio, where Britney began her journey to stardom at a young age.
The property reportedly still has a few of the Toxic singer's childhood belongings inside, including some of her drawings, a message in the concrete that reads "Love Britney," and a mini-*NSYNC shrine in her old bedroom.
Also, two pieces of art with her name and the phrase "Jesus Loves Me" are still hanging on the wall.
The seller was allegedly ready for something new and said the timing of the listing has nothing to do with Britney's newly released memoir The Woman In Me, where she discusses growing up in the home.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Avalon.red & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP