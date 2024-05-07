Britney Spears claims she was "mistreated" and may need surgery after hotel incident

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears further dished on her recent hotel incident in a new Instagram clip!

Britney Spears has revealed more about the bizarre hotel incident from last week in which authorities were called to her room. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Monday, the 42-year-old pop star took to Instagram to vent her feelings over the Chateau Marmont event underneath a clip of herself horseback riding.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!!" she said.

"Either way, some s**t actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery."

The Toxic artist continued that she was "harassed and gaslit and tricked" into going into the street, where she was seen walking barefoot in pajamas and a blanket.



Britney also doubled down that she didn't have a "breakdown," adding that she's "embarrassed" over the paparazzi snaps.

"I don't feel loved, I feel mistreated!!! With that said, I'm going to treat myself this week," The Woman in Me author concluded.

On Wednesday, it was reported that first responders were called to Britney's hotel room. It was also said that the singer was fighting with her new boyfriend Paul Solizat.