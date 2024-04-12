Did Britney Spears cryptically tease a new romance?

Britney Spears hasn't explained why she briefly went dark on Instagram, yet the pop star has dropped more cryptic posts where she claims she met a "new friend."

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears may have teased that she has a new man in her life, per her cryptic Instagram posts!

Britney Spears has dropped even more suspicious posts after briefly leaving Instagram.  © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the 42-year-old pop icon seemingly suggested that she has someone new in her life with her social media posts.

The first entry featured a pic of two pink roses with a caption that read, "One plus one is - there you have it."

After this, Britney shared an even more suspicious photo dump where she teased, "I met a new friend," and added pink tulip and red rose emojis.

The Womanizer's slideshow had random pics and clips, including a photo of a confusing list titled, "wait whose late it figured at 8," where one of the lines had more flower emojis along with a face-palm.

Last August, Britney sparked chatter that she was allegedly dating again after her shocking split from her husband Sam Asghari - could this be the same guy or just a friend?

Britney's cryptic content follows her abrupt disappearance from Instagram earlier this week, but the A-lister returned the platform just days later with no explanation.

