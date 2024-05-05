Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is reportedly "heartbroken" over recent hotel incident

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, has addressed the pop star's recent hotel incident with her new boyfriend.

Britney Spears' (l.) ex Sam Asghari (r.) has expressed his concerns for the pop star following her incident at Chateau Marmont. © TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday, inside sources spilled to US Weekly that the 42-year-old pop star's ex "feels terrible" after Britney's hotel room situation.

"Sam will always have a soft spot for Britney and will always be protective over her," an insider shared with the site, explaining, that the incident is "heartbreaking" to Asghari.

On Thursday, first responders were called to Chateau Marmont amid reports claiming that the Toxic singer was having a "mental breakdown" and fighting with her presumed new boyfriend Paul Soliz.



The Gimme More hitmaker has slammed the news and claims that she simply twisted her ankle while also alleging that she was "set up" by her mom, Lynne.

Still, the source says that the fitness instructor "has been down this road" with her before and will always wish his ex-wife "the best and would be there for her if she needed him."