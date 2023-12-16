Britney Spears claps back at Justin Timberlake's comments: "No disrespect!!!"

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears ' seemingly responded to Justin Timberlake's "no disrespect" disclaimer at his Las Vegas show.

Britney Spears went off on Justin Timberlake (l) suggesting that the exes may never be on good terms. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/justintimberlake & britneyspears

On Friday, the 42-year-old pop singer sounded off on Instagram after her ex's remark at the Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas.

Per People, before performing his now controversial song Cry Me a River – which is apparently about Britney – the Trolls star told the star-studded audience, "No disrespect."

The Hold Me Closer singer's post featured a clip of a leopard standing between two pole-dancing men and a man standing upside down against a wall.



The now-edited caption read, "Oh Jesus Christ, the stories…I could tell on the set of this one!!! There's always more to the story and that's not even half of it!!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat…2 different version videos were shot for this song…most boys say "OH I'M SHOOK"!!!"

She added,"Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry…no disrespect!!!"