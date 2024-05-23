Britney Spears considers butt injections in cheeky Instagram clip: "Hello to my a**!"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has shared another eyebrow-raising Instagram post amid concern for her well-being.

Britney Spears admitted to wanting to get butt injections on Instagram before editing the caption. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old pop star dropped a clip of herself rocking a pair of shades and her birthday suit at the beach.

The video featured Britney twirling about in the sand where she originally wrote under the post, Say hello to my A**!!! Raised my a** a little higher so I have more booty!!!"

"Thinking of getting injections on my a** to make it fuller like that," she added.

The Toxic hitmaker has edited the caption to say simply, "Hello to my a**!" – but the bold post was enough to spark more concern.

Britney has been in the headlines frequently amid reports claiming that her loved ones are " worried " for her.

Insiders have suggested that the Woman in Me author could even be put under another conservatorship after her hotel incident with her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, plus her alleged partying and drinking.