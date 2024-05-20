Britney Spears conservatorship called back into question after drinking and drug use
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' freedom may be short-lived, as sources close to the singer allege troubling behavior and substance abuse and now fear for her safety.
According to TMZ, multiple sources close to Britney allege that the singer's mental health has taken a concerning nosedive since her conservatorship ended.
These insiders claim the 42-year-old pop icon has stopped taking the medication that kept her stabilized.
Britney allegedly resorted to alcohol and potentially other dangerous drugs, which isn't a good sign considering her past struggles with substance abuse.
The sources reportedly fear for the Womanizer singer's well-being and think another conservatorship is the only way to keep her out of harm's way.
They allege Britney experiences radical mood swings, which her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, is unable to control the situation. Soliz allegedly has a huge influence on Britney's life and even manages their household, but things haven't been peachy for the two lately.
Earlier this month, the couple reportedly got into a physical altercation at the Chateau Marmont hotel, with Britney ending up partially undressed and screaming in the hallway. Britney has since alleged that she was "set up" by her mother, Lynne.
However, the question remains: is this enough for another conservatorship to be appointed?
Will Britney Spears be placed in another conservatorship?
The sources claim Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, was no longer fit to "run the show," although they still believe a conservatorship is necessary for her well-being.
Claims made by the sources reveal the #FreeBritney movement led fans to push for the star to be freed from the conservatorship, even though the reasons were not sufficiently evident.
In particular, the movement called out the placement of surveillance in Britney's bedroom, but sources say that allegation was false.
However, Britney's communications were being monitored due to a judge's order relating to a drug dealer situation.
The insiders conclude that without a true understanding of the rationale behind the situation, there would be no ground for another conservatorship.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears