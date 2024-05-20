Britney Spears conservatorship called back into question after drinking and drug use

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' freedom may be short-lived, as sources close to the singer allege troubling behavior and substance abuse and now fear for her safety.

Insiders claim Britney Spears needs a conservatorship again due to her alcohol and drug use. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

According to TMZ, multiple sources close to Britney allege that the singer's mental health has taken a concerning nosedive since her conservatorship ended.



These insiders claim the 42-year-old pop icon has stopped taking the medication that kept her stabilized.

Britney allegedly resorted to alcohol and potentially other dangerous drugs, which isn't a good sign considering her past struggles with substance abuse.

The sources reportedly fear for the Womanizer singer's well-being and think another conservatorship is the only way to keep her out of harm's way.

They allege Britney experiences radical mood swings, which her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, is unable to control the situation. Soliz allegedly has a huge influence on Britney's life and even manages their household, but things haven't been peachy for the two lately.

Earlier this month, the couple reportedly got into a physical altercation at the Chateau Marmont hotel, with Britney ending up partially undressed and screaming in the hallway. Britney has since alleged that she was "set up" by her mother, Lynne.

However, the question remains: is this enough for another conservatorship to be appointed?

