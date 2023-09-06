Britney Spears reportedly "relieved" about child support payments ending

Los Angeles, California - Reportedly, Britney Spears is said to be "relieved" that her financial obligations to Kevin Federline is almost done!

Britney Spears is looking forward to her oldest son turning 18 for a specific reason. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Amid her explosive split from Sam Asghari, the 41-year-old pop star is apparently looking forward to her eldest son's 18th birthday,

The reason, per The Daily Mail, is that Britney is "relieved" that she won't have to pay "tens of thousands of dollars" to K. Fed anymore.

An insider dished to the site that the Circus artist is "tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money" for their two sons, whom the Womanizer artist is estranged from.

The source continued, "There is nothing she wouldn't do for her sons. But this would go directly to them after they turn 18 instead of Kevin," adding that Britney believes "it's time for Kevin to get a job."

Sean and Jayden relocated to Hawaii with their dad in August, but the teenagers' relationship with their mother remained strained before the move.