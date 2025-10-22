Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline reveals when they last spoke as memoir shocks fans

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex Kevin Federline has spilled more tea about where they currently stand amid the release of his bombshell tell-all, You Thought You Knew.

Kevin Federline (l) is standing by his bombshell tell-all, You Thought You Knew, and has shared when he last spoke with Britney Spears. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ZUMA Press Wire

The 47-year-old told The Daily Mail on Tuesday that he hasn't spoken with Britney "for a long time."

"It's definitely been some years," he shared, before adding that his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, have seen their mom "within the last year."

K.Fed explained that communication between Britney and their boys is "pretty open," but still "not what it should be."

"That's a fluid situation. Something that needs work, and there's a lot to try to be built on right there," the DJ continued.

Kevin added, "My sons are adults now, so I mean, they have to really figure out what they're trying to do with that situation. I don't want them living under the shadow of all of this."