Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline reveals when they last spoke as memoir shocks fans
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline has spilled more tea about where they currently stand amid the release of his bombshell tell-all, You Thought You Knew.
The 47-year-old told The Daily Mail on Tuesday that he hasn't spoken with Britney "for a long time."
"It's definitely been some years," he shared, before adding that his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, have seen their mom "within the last year."
K.Fed explained that communication between Britney and their boys is "pretty open," but still "not what it should be."
"That's a fluid situation. Something that needs work, and there's a lot to try to be built on right there," the DJ continued.
Kevin added, "My sons are adults now, so I mean, they have to really figure out what they're trying to do with that situation. I don't want them living under the shadow of all of this."
Britney Spears fans rally around her after Kevin Federline's bombshell claims
The ex-back-up dancer alleged in his memoir that Britney cheated on him, endangered their sons' lives, and allegedly used drugs while still breastfeeding their kids – which he claimed is what led to their divorce.
Amid the headlines, Britney stans have slammed Kevin for writing the book, while the pop star herself criticized her ex's "gaslighting" as "extremely hurtful and exhausting" in a statement shared on X.
And it would appear that Britney has someone else in her corner, as author Colleen Hoover has publicly sided with her and encouraged fans to purchase Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me, to overtake Kevin's on the bestseller lists.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ZUMA Press Wire