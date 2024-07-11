Has Britney Spears' brother moved in following her dramatic breakup?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' breakup with Paul Soliz has apparently led to a sweet reunion with her brother Bryan!

Britney Spears has allegedly found a new roommate in her brother Bryan (r.), who moved in with the singer after split from Paul Soliz. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

After the 42-year-old pop star's latest split with the ex-housekeeper, TMZ reported Thursday that Britney found a new roommate in her brother.

Per the site, the Womanizer artist ended things with Paul three weeks ago after Britney realized that the ex-con was only using her for her "luxurious" lifestyle and clout.

Insiders dished that The Woman in Me author is reaching out to old friends and telling them that it was her decision to split from Paul and that she isn't upset about it.

The newest tea comes after a previous report dished that Britney also split from her most recent ex because she feared Paul "would "lead her down the wrong path."

The Toxic hitmaker first announced her single status via her Instagram story, where she shared a throwback pic of her former flame escaping the paparazzi.

