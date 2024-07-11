Has Britney Spears' brother moved in following her dramatic breakup?
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' breakup with Paul Soliz has apparently led to a sweet reunion with her brother Bryan!
After the 42-year-old pop star's latest split with the ex-housekeeper, TMZ reported Thursday that Britney found a new roommate in her brother.
Per the site, the Womanizer artist ended things with Paul three weeks ago after Britney realized that the ex-con was only using her for her "luxurious" lifestyle and clout.
Insiders dished that The Woman in Me author is reaching out to old friends and telling them that it was her decision to split from Paul and that she isn't upset about it.
The newest tea comes after a previous report dished that Britney also split from her most recent ex because she feared Paul "would "lead her down the wrong path."
The Toxic hitmaker first announced her single status via her Instagram story, where she shared a throwback pic of her former flame escaping the paparazzi.
Britney Spears is moving on after her latest split
She slammed Paul's behavior by writing under the pic, "Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me????"
Later, Britney also dropped a shady caption under a post, which has now been edited, that previously read, "Single as f**k! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"
The entertainer's loved ones were allegedly concerned about the romance even before the split, but insiders also dished that she dumped Paul because of her sons Sean Preston and Jayden.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears