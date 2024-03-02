Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari spills the tea on shocking divorce
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Ashgari broke his silence on the pair's decision to call it quits.
The former couple's split is far from toxic, according to the 29-year-old fitness instructor's interview with People, which dropped on Saturday.
Asghari shared with the outlet that it "was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time."
"And people grow apart and people move on," the model said.
He explained that even though he was the one to file for divorce in August 2023, and amid alleged cheating allegations, he doesn't have any ill feelings towards the pop star.
Sam Asghari has nothing but love for Britney Spears despite split
Asghari continued, "I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship, and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food together, so I never understood when people part ways and they talk badly about each other."
"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."
He previously told the outlet he also "supports" his ex-wife amid her resurfaced drama with her ex Justin Timberlake.
Spears and Ashagri were an item since 2017 and wed in 2022 at her home in Thousand Oaks in front of A-list friends such as Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/samashgari