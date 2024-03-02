Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari spills the tea on shocking divorce

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex-husband Sam Ashgari broke his silence on the pair's decision to call it quits.

Sam Ashgari (r) set the record on his divorce rom Britney Spears. © Screenshot/Instagram/samashgari

The former couple's split is far from toxic, according to the 29-year-old fitness instructor's interview with People, which dropped on Saturday.

Asghari shared with the outlet that it "was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time."

"And people grow apart and people move on," the model said.

He explained that even though he was the one to file for divorce in August 2023, and amid alleged cheating allegations, he doesn't have any ill feelings towards the pop star.