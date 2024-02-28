Britney Spears tea: Sam Asghari spills on Justin Timberlake feud!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears 's ex Sam Asghari just addressed the singer's reignited feud with Justin Timberlake.

Is Sam Asghari (r.) on the side of his ex-wife Britney Spears (m.) in her drama with Justin Timberlake (l.)? © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & JAMIE MCCARTHY & RANDY SHROPSHIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When it comes to the 42-year-old pop star and her famous ex-boyfriend's toxic drama, 29-year-old fitness instructor Sam Asghari isn't taking sides!

On Tuesday, Asghari dished to People that he "supports" his ex-wife amid her back-and-forth beef with Justin.

"I try to not follow entertainment news. Especially news that was past my time," he explained.

"That's something I never really get involved in just because I think personal life and professional life are two different things."

Asghari further noted that he was "very young" during Britney and Justin's reign as pop culture's It Couple from 1999 to 2002.

"I was very young when they were dating, so I don't really follow pop culture like that," he shared, adding that "entertainment news could be completely different from reality."

The Iranian-born model filed for divorce from the Womanizer singer in August just as cheating allegations hit the internet.