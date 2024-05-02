Britney Spears finalizes divorce with Sam Asghari

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly settled their shocking divorce eight months after their initial split .

Britney Spears (l.) and Sam Asghari (r.) have settled their divorce after their abrupt split almost a year ago. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Page Six confirmed that the 42-year-old pop star and her 30-year-old ex-husband are officially over.

Per docs obtained by the site, Britney and Asghari stuck to the terms of their "ironclad" prenup, with the Womanizer artist keeping "miscellaneous jewelry" and other personal items she had before the marriage.

The docs, which are still awaiting a judge's signature, also stated that any additional property assets would be divided between the two.

Meanwhile, an insider dished that reports claiming Britney is blowing through her cash "are ridiculous and demonstrably false."

The source continued, "Although she does enjoy luxe travel as a result of her hard-earned freedom, she had a landmark book deal that she will be profiting from for a long time and the sky is the limit in terms of her earning power."

They added that this includes movie rights to Brit's hit memoir, The Woman in Me.