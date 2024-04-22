Is Britney Spears' bombshell memoir getting a film adaptation?
Los Angeles, California - Here's the tea on Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, potentially getting a movie adaption!
Following the book's ground-breaking success, rumor has it that the memoir could be heading to the big screen.
An insider dished to The Sunday Mirror that "female writers are being approached to turn the book into a script because only a woman can understand the nuances that made Britney's role in her family, and position in pop culture, so complicated."
The source continued, "If necessary, the project could become a mini-series in the style of Genius: Aretha."
Last month, Britney teased in an Instagram post that she has a new project titled "SEX N DIAMONDS" in the works, although she didn't specify what the project was about.
Following this, the 42-year-old Womanizer artist briefly deactivated her account which led to speculation that Britney has something up her sleeve.
The tipster concluded that Britney's next chapter in life "is about reclaiming her mind, body, and spirit, so she's ready to tell all. Fans can anticipate an intimate journey through her highs and lows like never before." Stay tuned!
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP