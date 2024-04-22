Is Britney Spears' bombshell memoir getting a film adaptation?

Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, could be headed to the big screens. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the book's ground-breaking success, rumor has it that the memoir could be heading to the big screen.

An insider dished to The Sunday Mirror that "female writers are being approached to turn the book into a script because only a woman can understand the nuances that made Britney's role in her family, and position in pop culture, so complicated."

The source continued, "If necessary, the project could become a mini-series in the style of Genius: Aretha."

Last month, Britney teased in an Instagram post that she has a new project titled "SEX N DIAMONDS" in the works, although she didn't specify what the project was about.

Following this, the 42-year-old Womanizer artist briefly deactivated her account which led to speculation that Britney has something up her sleeve.