Britney Spears flaunts vocal skills while singing hymns on horseback
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears enjoyed a relaxing horseback ride while proving she's still a pop superstar!
The 41-year-old pop singer got away from the Victor Wembanyama slap drama for some sunshine and beach vibes.
On Saturday, Britney shared footage via Instagram from her recent tropical vacation with her hubby Sam Asghari and her manager Cade Hudson.
Though she didn't drop her location, it's evident that wherever she was, it was quite a paradise.
While flaunting her figure in a yellow and white patterned bikini, the Lucky singer also showed off her famous singing chops.
In a clip that she captioned, "Southern girl singing on my horse," Britney was seen enjoying the scenic beach ride while belting out lines from the Christian hymn, Amazing Grace.
Britney Spears escapes to the beach after announcing memoir
Though the video started off blurry, it didn't take long before the camera cleared, letting viewers see the Circus artist sporting dark shades and a straw hat for the excursion.
At one point, while still singing the popular hymn, the multi-hyphenate turned the camera to the ocean and its crashing waves before concluding the clip by gently singing, "Jesus Loves Me."
Her lavish getaway isn't the only thing the singer's celebrating these days, as she's also announced her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, will hit shelves October 24!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears