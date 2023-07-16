Britney Spears flaunts vocal skills while singing hymns on horseback

Britney Spears escaped her recent drama with a relaxing beach getaway on Saturday. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 41-year-old pop singer got away from the Victor Wembanyama slap drama for some sunshine and beach vibes.



On Saturday, Britney shared footage via Instagram from her recent tropical vacation with her hubby Sam Asghari and her manager Cade Hudson.

Though she didn't drop her location, it's evident that wherever she was, it was quite a paradise.

While flaunting her figure in a yellow and white patterned bikini, the Lucky singer also showed off her famous singing chops.



In a clip that she captioned, "Southern girl singing on my horse," Britney was seen enjoying the scenic beach ride while belting out lines from the Christian hymn, Amazing Grace.