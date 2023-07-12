Britney Spears slams Victor Wembanyama: "No woman ever deserves to be hit"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' drama with Victor Wembanyama continues as the pop singer further slams the NBA star after she was assaulted by his security.

Britney Spears has demanded an apology once again from NBA star Victor Wembanyama after his security guard hit her in Las Vegas. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old Circus singer took to Instagram to bash the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft after hearing a radio station's misguided take on the controversial Las Vegas incident last week.

"I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s**t, that's why I'm addressing it," Britney said in the clip.

"[They're] saying that I deserved to be smacked, security was doing their job and protecting their client."

The Womanizer artist continued to slam Wembanyama's security detail Damian Smith who reportedly "backhanded" Britney after she tapped the San Antonio Spurs player's shoulder.

"My security not one time touched them or even came near them. Point being is, I didn't appreciate the people saying I deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit."