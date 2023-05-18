Britney Spears gets steamy with Sam Asghari in PDA-filled video

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has shut down the speculation that her marriage to Sam Asghari is in trouble .

Britney Spears got steamy with her husband Sam Asghari in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

What split rumors?

The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a steamy, PDA-filled video with her husband.

Featuring the song Honest by Justin Bieber and Don Toliver, the post includes a montage of clips of Britney and Sam at their flower-filled home.

The couple certainly isn't shy about indulging in PDA, with the video showcasing several clips of them hugging and passionately kissing.

The Toxic singer expressed her excitement about her impressive flower arrangements in the video's caption, revealing that she's been "redesigning" her home.

Of course, she also gave Sam a sweet shout-out as well, writing, "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday." The 29-year-old model later shared his wife's video on his own Instagram story.

Britney also shared another video of her hubby on her page and included a caption that seemed to reference her estranged teenage sons.