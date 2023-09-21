Britney Spears' classic movie scores a grand return as memoir press kicks up!

Britney Spears' classic teenage flick, Crossroads, will be re-released in theaters next month, trying into the release of the pop singer's upcoming memoir!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' 2002 movie, Crossroads, is coming back to theaters for a global event!

Britney Spears' (c.) coming-of-age movie, Crossroads, will return to theaters next month.  © Imago/United Archives

For all the nostalgia lovers out there, the 41-year-old's ground-breaking coming-of-age flick is coming back to the big screens.

On Thursday, Variety confirmed that Britney's movie would be playing in theaters next month for just two nights, October 23 and 25, as part of an event from Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records.

The re-release will coincide with the Gimme More singer's upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which drops on October 24.

"We are excited to create an opportunity for fans to enjoy this highly sought-after film in cinemas and to rally in support of Britney telling her story in her upcoming memoir release," Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in a statement.

Will Britney Spears sit down for an interview ahead of her memoir release?

Britney Spears has reportedly been giving several offers for a sit-down interview, but will she take it?
Britney Spears has reportedly been giving several offers for a sit-down interview, but will she take it?  © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Meanwhile, there's new chatter surrounding Britney's presumed sit down with a TV network ahead of her anticipated book's release.

Per Page Six, the Circus singer's PR team is split over Britney doing any prime-time interviews due to her erratic social media presence.

"She's a free woman. She'll decide. It's her choice," an insider explained to the site, adding, "She's had offers, and she doesn’t want to do anything."

The Womanizer songstress hasn't outright confirmed if she'll be doing any appearances before the release of her book, but that doesn't mean she isn't considering it!

Currently, Britney is enjoying her life as a single woman following her split and impending divorce from Sam Asghari.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / United Archives

