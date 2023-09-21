Britney Spears' classic movie scores a grand return as memoir press kicks up!

Britney Spears' (c.) coming-of-age movie, Crossroads, will return to theaters next month. © Imago/United Archives

For all the nostalgia lovers out there, the 41-year-old's ground-breaking coming-of-age flick is coming back to the big screens.

On Thursday, Variety confirmed that Britney's movie would be playing in theaters next month for just two nights, October 23 and 25, as part of an event from Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records.

The re-release will coincide with the Gimme More singer's upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which drops on October 24.

"We are excited to create an opportunity for fans to enjoy this highly sought-after film in cinemas and to rally in support of Britney telling her story in her upcoming memoir release," Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in a statement.