Britney Spears gets visited by the cops after dancing with knives on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Remember that knife dancing video Britney Spears posted on Instagram ? Well, it turns out the cops apparently made a welfare visit to check on her afterward.

After posting a controversial video on Instagram dancing with knives in her house, Britney Spears was paid a surprise visit from the LAPD Smart Team. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

It looks like Spears' knife dancing extravaganza caused concern from more than just fans after the pop star posted it on Tuesday.

The LAPD Smart team, a specialized group that handles mental evaluations, reportedly went to check on the 41-year-old pop star after receiving a call expressing concerns for her safety in response to the clip, per TMZ.



The call allegedly came after Spears posted what seemed like just another of her infamous Instagram dancing videos, but this one was met with more controversy than usual.

Despite Spears' edited caption to the video that afterward claimed the knives weren't real and that it was just an ode to Halloween season, the clip left many unsettled and unsure.

Shortly after, another video emerged of the Toxic singer showing a visible gash on her leg and a bandage on her arm, which may have led to the police calls. While the star didn't provide details on how she sustained her injuries, fans were convinced it was related to the knife video.

When the officers arrived at her home, they reportedly spoke with Spears' security who assured them she was okay and safe.

Britney didn't want to speak, so the officers went on their way.