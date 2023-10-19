Why won't Britney Spears do any in-person interviews for her new memoir?

Britney Spears has revealed she will not be participating in any in-person interviews for her new book, The Woman in Me. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Oops! Britney is staying away from the camera - for now.

The 41-year-old pop star is taking a break from the spotlight and shying away from in-person promotinon for her new book, The Woman in Me.

According to TMZ, Britney won't be doing any TV interviews or press tours in the near future.



Rumors have been swirling about a potential tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey or a sit-down with 60 Minutes, but it seems like that's off the table for the time being.

It's left many fans with questions as to why she'd choose not to make the rounds, with no concrete answers in sight.

Some reports have claimed Britney's publishers are making the call. Simon and Schuster have allegedly asked the star to "keep her talk about her experiences in the book" to those closest to her, per The US Sun.

Thus, it may make sense why Britney wants to keep things under wraps for now and stick with email interviews, as she did for her latest cover article with PEOPLE published earlier this week.