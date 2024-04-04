Britney Spears raises eyebrows with latest post: "Everything is totally fine"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears is known for sharing scandalous photos online, but the pop star has caused new concern with a questionable post.
"Everything is totally fine," the singer wrote beneath her latest post on Instagram, but her accompanying pictures suggest otherwise.
In the first post of her latest photo series, a video shows a girl riding a rollercoaster as she panics and yells, "I'm not okay!"
Though it could be a lighthearted meme, others are wondering if the post was a hint at Britney's current mental state.
In the following posts, the 42-year-old shows herself in her usual sexy attire and with smudged makeup as she poses seductively in front of the camera.
She also attached a picture of a bottle of champagne to the post, as well as a quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Do fans need to worry about the star once again?
Britney Spears often shares unusual posts on social media
The pop star has already caused confusion online in the past with posts on social media, and many of her bizarre posts have been seen as a kind of cry for help.
But whether it's dance videos or revealing pictures, Britney makes sure she stays in the conversation, so posts like these should come as no surprise.
What exactly the Circus artist wants to express with her social media presence, however, remains unclear.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears