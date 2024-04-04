Britney Spears raises eyebrows with latest post: "Everything is totally fine"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears is known for sharing scandalous photos online, but the pop star has caused new concern with a questionable post.

Britney Spears has sparked new concern among fans with her latest post. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

"Everything is totally fine," the singer wrote beneath her latest post on Instagram, but her accompanying pictures suggest otherwise.

In the first post of her latest photo series, a video shows a girl riding a rollercoaster as she panics and yells, "I'm not okay!"

Though it could be a lighthearted meme, others are wondering if the post was a hint at Britney's current mental state.

In the following posts, the 42-year-old shows herself in her usual sexy attire and with smudged makeup as she poses seductively in front of the camera.

She also attached a picture of a bottle of champagne to the post, as well as a quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Do fans need to worry about the star once again?