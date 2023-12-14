Britney Spears plays dress up in racy lingerie fit!

Britney paired the sexy look with chunky black heels, black elbow-length gloves, and a matching wide-brim hat.

The Circus singer can be seen making sultry poses while recording herself in a mirror, with her bed visible behind her.

She captioned the racy clip, set to her song, Coupure Électrique, "Put the hat and gloves on and immediately turned into character!!! Sandra Cummings possibly???"

The reference is seemingly to a 1963 episode of the TV show Wagon Train titled, The Sandra Cummings Story.

Britney recently opened up to fans about being single for the first time amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.