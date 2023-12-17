Is Britney Spears' crude IG caption another dig at Justin Timberlake?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears seems to have more to say in a shady new Instagram post!

Is Britney Spears still holding a grudge against Justin Timberlake? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Is Brit still holding a grudge against Justin Timberlake?

On Saturday evening, the 42-year-old pop star dropped a clip of herself modeling a cute pink dress while again twirling in what looks like her living room.

The video was set to Michael Bublé's track Feeling Good and featured Britney wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck mesh dress that had see-through cuts on the sides and her chest.

The Circus singer didn't say a word in the clip, but words weren't needed as Britney captioned the post with a hand emoji putting up the middle finger.

While flipping the bird could mean that the Womanizer artist simply doesn't care about what anyone has to say about her, it could also be another shot at her ex Justin Timberlake.

On Friday, Britney seemingly clapped back in her previous IG post at the *NSYNC member's "no disrespect" comment, which he pointedly made before performing Cry Me a River in Vegas this week. Britney later edited her caption.

The exes' haven't been on good terms in recent years, with The Woman in Me author dropping major bombshells about their highly-publicized relationship.