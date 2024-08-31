Emma Roberts addresses Britney Spears biopic rumors: "Maybe it'll come true"

Los Angeles, California - After her name was tossed into the ring of actors to play Britney Spears in her new biopic, Emma Roberts has clear the air on the rumors.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan on Thursday, Emma revealed that she would certainly be down to play the pop princess in the movie.

"I mean, it's my true dream to play Britney Spears," she explained. "It's a rumor, but I hope maybe it'll come true.

"I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, 'I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.'"

The speculation began when Britney's longtime friend and personal assistant name-dropped the 33-year-old Scream Queens star when asked how would be a good choice to play the Toxic singer in the flick.

News of the biopic, which is based on Britney's bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, broke on August 1.

Jon M. Chu, who is directing the upcoming Wicked flicks, will be at the helm, with Marc Platt attached as a producer.