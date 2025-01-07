Will Britney Spears be involved in the production of her new biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears is set to have her life brought to the big screen in a biopic adaptation of her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, and director Jon M. Chu has shared new details about the buzzy project.

Director Jon M. Chu (l.) is working on a Britney Spears biopic based on her bestselling book, The Woman in Me. © Collage: IMAGO / WENN & UPI Photo

Chu – fresh off the success of his latest movie, Wicked – was first revealed to be at the helm of the biopic last August.

At Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, he shared an update, stating, "I haven't really started anything fully yet, but [Britney] will be very involved in this."

"I have ideas and things, an approach, but it's very early," he continued, per Deadline.

Britney is expected to play an active role in the production to ensure her story is told authentically and is also reportedly contributing to the soundtrack.

Jon emphasized his commitment to "doing her justice" as the film explores her rise to fame, the pressures of being in the public eye, and the challenges she faced during her 13-year conservatorship.