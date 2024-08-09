Britney Spears biopic: Which A-list lady should play the iconic pop star?

From Sabrina Carpenter to Taylor Swift, here are a few famous women who would be perfect to play Britney Spears in the movie adaptation of her memoir.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - The clock has started counting down until the anticipated Britney Spears biopic is due to hit theaters, and here's who we think would slay the pop star in the movie!

Britney Spears' fandom has sounded off on potential stars to play the pop icon in the movie based on her memoir. © MIKE WINDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Once news broke that a film adaptation for the Toxic hitmaker's memoir The Woman in Me landed at Universal Studios, the online search for who should play Britney began.

While some fans feel that a newcomer should be given the honor, others argue that a veteran actor deserves the role. There are already a few contenders circulating the net that fans think should be given serious consideration, as this is a vital moment for all the '90s babies. Scream and shout if you agree that one of these famous ladies would do a great job as Britney in the upcoming movie!

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts was mentioned by Britney Spears' longtime friend who insists the actor is "perfect" for the role. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Britney's longtime friend and assistant has handpicked Emma Roberts for the role, so she's definitely a potential choice!

The 33-year-old American Horror Story star is a singer as well as a top-notch actor with multiple roles under her belt in films and on TV. Don't forget her infamous role on the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous where she played a young aspiring singer/songwriter going through the trials and tribulations of high school life. That being said, her acting abilities are generally lauded significantly higher than her skills as a singer.



Sabrina Carpenter

Social media users have been circulating Sabrina Carpenter's name as a potential choice to play the Criminal hitmaker. © REBECCA SAPP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Sabrina Carpenter is another big name that's been floating around Reddit and X by fans. The Girl Meets World star is another former child actor who's since had several mega-viral pop hits such as Espresso and Please Please Please. Plus whoever takes on this role, which could be an Oscar contender, will HAVE to be a dancer – making Sabrina another obvious option. She's also considered a rising star, which effectively makes her a newbie who could satisfy fans who want a fresh face in the role. Just a thought!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's global fame makes her relatable to the Gimme more singer, who's ground-breaking impact on pop culture is still felt to this day. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP One could argue that the biopic could be Taylor Swift's Lady Gaga moment! The Tortured Poets Department artist and Grammy winner is another pop star in her own right. T-Swift is also a prime candidate due to her uncanny similarities to the Gimme More performer, who has lauded Taylor's success in the past. Both singers are global sensations with ground-breaking hit records and multiple sold-out tours. It's no secret that Britney and Taylor have two of the largest and most devoted fandoms out there! If anyone could relate to the "lucky" life of a pop icon, it would be the one who told everyone to shake it off.