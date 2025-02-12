Is Britney Spears "sabotaging" her biopic?

Britney Spears' upcoming biopic is reportedly in danger – and the pop star may be the reason. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Per The Sun, the in-the-works biopic about the pop star is reportedly in danger – and Britney is allegedly the reason why!

Insiders dished that the Toxic singer, who is said to be involved in the project, has been "struggling" to make up her mind about the film and has reportedly been "changing her mind like the wind."

One source spilled that even though biopic is still in the early stages of development, that "as soon as it feels like they’re moving in one direction though, Britney will take it in another."

Additionally, The Woman in Me author's manager, Cade Hudson, has reportedly been trying to share ideas between the creative team and Britney, but "it feels like it's an ever-changing project at the moment with no clear direction."