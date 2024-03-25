Britney Spears reportedly has a problem with Lindsay Lohan's comeback: "Hard pill to swallow"

Los Angeles, California - Is there bad blood between Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan?

Britney Spears (r.) is reportedly "jealous" of Lindsay Lohan's career revival amid her own struggles. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lindsaylohan & britneyspears

Per In Touch Weekly, the 42-year-old Princess of pop is allegedly green with envy over the 37-year-old Parent Trap star's resurgence.

"It's not that she has anything against Lindsay. Britney has just always related to her and felt like they were in a similar boat," an insider explained.



"So to see her suddenly be back in the good graces of everyone in Hollywood while Britney is struggling to get any real respect is a hard pill to swallow."

The source also claims that the Circus singer seeing her former friend's "happy marriage and a new baby" is very "triggering" for her.

"She wants to be happy for Lindsay, but she's just seething with envy right now," the tipster added.

While Lindsay's career revived in 2022, Britney, who declared she was done with music, recently released her first memoir, The Woman in Me.