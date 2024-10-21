Britney Spears reveals she got married again... sort of!
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared that she's a married woman... but did she tie the knot with her controversial boo Paul Soliz?
After rumors swirled that the 42-year-old pop star could be getting hitched to her on-and-off boyfriend, Britney has revealed that she's wed again.
On Sunday, the pop star shared an eyebrow-raising post via Instagram where she dropped the news of her nuptials under a clip that was set to Sting's Fields of Gold.
Britney, who was wearing a bridal dress and a veil in the video, began in the caption, "The day I married myself..."
The Womanizer singer added, "Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!!!"
While Britney didn't divulge when these "nuptials" took place, the caption suggests the Britney's intimate ceremony happened some time ago.
The Criminal artist, who divorced her third husband Sam Ashgari last year, then shared another video where she revealed that she's headed to Turks and Caicos... for a honeymoon, perhaps? Maybe marrying herself was the best choice after all!
