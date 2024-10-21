Britney Spears reveals she got married again... sort of!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared that she's a married woman... but did she tie the knot with her controversial boo Paul Soliz ?

Britney Spears revealed that she married herself in an odd Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

After rumors swirled that the 42-year-old pop star could be getting hitched to her on-and-off boyfriend, Britney has revealed that she's wed again.

On Sunday, the pop star shared an eyebrow-raising post via Instagram where she dropped the news of her nuptials under a clip that was set to Sting's Fields of Gold.

Britney, who was wearing a bridal dress and a veil in the video, began in the caption, "The day I married myself..."

The Womanizer singer added, "Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!!!"

While Britney didn't divulge when these "nuptials" took place, the caption suggests the Britney's intimate ceremony happened some time ago.