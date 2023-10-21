Did Britney Spears deactivate her Instagram account?

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account shortly after apologizing to fans for any hurt caused by her upcoming memoir , The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears' Instagram account has disappeared! © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

If you were hoping to catch another one of Britney's insatiable dancing reels, we have some bad news for you...

According to The Mirror, the 41-year-old singer took to the social media platform on Friday to issue a statement saying that her book's purpose was not to offend anyone.

She then deleted her account.

"I don't like the headlines I am reading... that's exactly why I quit the business four years ago! Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here!!!" the singer wrote.

Spears went on to say that she wanted her book to "enlighten people" who feel alone, hurt, or misunderstood. She also urged fans that her motive was "not to harp on my past experience" and that she has "moved on" from her past.