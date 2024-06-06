Britney Spears rocks shell bikini and seemingly shows off art skills in odd new posts
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears showed off her insanely fit frame in a new bikini set on Instagram!
On Thursday, the 42-year-old pop star flaunted her summer-ready body in an off-white, two-piece shell bikini set in a new IG clip.
Britney dished in the caption that she's "proud" of her "white shell bathing suit" and that she lost "two inches" in her waist.
But she then added, "This is actually a different edit of my swim suit video but I thought it's particularly weird..I sort of disappeared through the edit!!!"
"When I shot it I remembered saying I didn't do anything different why did my body turn into a ghost??? Who knows."
Before this, the Gimme More hitmaker dropped a sketch of what looks like the iconic Birmingham churches.
Is Britney Spears secretly a sketch artist?
She captioned the post, "Just a pen and church," suggesting that she's the artist behind the piece.
The pic sent fans into a frenzy on X, with one user writing, "britney spears posting a sketch she did of the bullring in birmingham was not something i was ever expecting to see."
Britney's been living her life as of late, despite rumored talk of another conservatorship, with her recent Las Vegas takeover, where she secretly reunited with her ex-fiancé!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears