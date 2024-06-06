Britney Spears rocks shell bikini and seemingly shows off art skills in odd new posts

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears showed off her insanely fit frame in a new bikini set on Instagram!

Britney Spears showed off her summer-ready body after her recent Vegas takeover. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Thursday, the 42-year-old pop star flaunted her summer-ready body in an off-white, two-piece shell bikini set in a new IG clip.

Britney dished in the caption that she's "proud" of her "white shell bathing suit" and that she lost "two inches" in her waist.

But she then added, "This is actually a different edit of my swim suit video but I thought it's particularly weird..I sort of disappeared through the edit!!!"

"When I shot it I remembered saying I didn't do anything different why did my body turn into a ghost??? Who knows."

Before this, the Gimme More hitmaker dropped a sketch of what looks like the iconic Birmingham churches.