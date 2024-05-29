Britney Spears reunites with brother Bryan in Vegas amid reported family concerns

Las Vegas, Nevada - Britney Spears had a family reunion with her brother Bryan amid talk of another conservatorship for the pop star.

Britney Spears enjoyed a sibling outing with her brother Bryan (r.) in Las Vegas. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

What happened in Vegas didn't stay in Vegas, as the 42-year-old A-lister documented her time in Sin City with her brother for all to see!

Britney's Tuesday Instagram post featured clips of the pair having a spa day together.

In the video, The Woman in Me author is heard saying, "My brother, we're in Vegas, and we're going to the spa, and we're lost!"

Britney filmed the pair entering Resorts World's Awana Spa, which the Womanizer artist dubbed "Disneyland for adults" and a "spaceship" with "a lot of balls" hanging from the ceiling.

"I feel like I'm trippin', dude! This is better than Disneyland 'cause it's sexy," she added.

The pop princess added a shot of herself and Bryan taking a selfie in the mirror.

Britney has stayed close with her brother but remains estranged from her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn.