Britney Spears secretly reunites with ex-fiancé during Vegas trip!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Here's the tea on Britney Spears ' reunion with her ex-fiancé Jason Tarwick in Sin City!

Britney Spears (r.) apparently "hung out" with her ex-fiancé Jason Trawick (l.) during her time in Las Vegas with her brother Brian. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Per TMZ, the 42-year-old princess of pop had a reunion of sorts with the 52-year-old former talent manager during her Las Vegas trip with her brother, Brian.

Tipsters dished that the exes hung out at Resorts World after Britney and her brother "reached out" to Jason, who resides in Vegas, to let him know that they wanted to "catch up" with him while in town.

Insiders added that the Womanizer artist's ex and Brian are "still cool with each other and have stayed in touch," but Jason and Britney "hadn't spoken" since ending their engagement in 2011.

Apparently, the meet-up was "friendly," but there's "nothing romantic going on" between The Woman in Me author and her former flame.

Currently, Britney is said to be dating Paul Soliz, which has allegedly sparked concern among her inner circle after their recent hotel incident.