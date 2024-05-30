Britney Spears enjoys time in Sin City despite new conservatorship rumors

Las Vegas, Nevada - Britney Spears is enjoying her time in Sin City, where she was spotted having dinner with friends!

Britney Spears is living it up in Sin City as talk about her mental well-being continues. © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Wednesday evening, PEOPLE dished that the 42-year-old pop star was seen enjoying her downtime in Las Vegas.

Britney visited the celebrity hotspot Carversteak, where she is said to have dined with her friend Kurt Melien, manager Cade Hudson, and brother Bryan.

An insider shared that the Womanizer artist "was interacting with fans and took some photos with them."

The Woman in Me author apparently opted to dine in the main area instead of the private room.

Britney did share a look at her night out via Instagram, where she flaunted her outfit for the night: a strapless, neon-red dress plus a large white hat.

Before this, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker documented her spa day with Bryan and also teased a potential European vacation coming up next!