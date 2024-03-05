Was Britney Spears "triggered" by Justin Timberlake's latest jab?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' feud with Justin Timberlake reportedly bothered her more than anyone knew!

Britney Spears (l.) was apparently "triggered" by Justin Timberlake's jab at her earlier this year. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Per US Weekly, the 42-year-old pop star was trying to "move forward" from her issues with her famous ex until his latest dig towards her.

An insider dished that Britney was "annoyed" after Justin told an audience in New York that he wanted to "take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody" amid controversy stemming from her revelations about their ill-fated romance in her memoir.

The source explained that the Womanizer artist was hurt over the comment since the "turning point for her mental issues started when Justin broke up with her so many years ago."

The tipster continued that Britney "thought they'd be together forever and have children."

"So when he broke up with her, it shook her world," the source claims, noting that "things shifted with her and she started having problems" after their split.