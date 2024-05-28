Britney Spears' alleged new romance heats up as concerns grow
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly been leaning on her presumed boyfriend, Paul Soliz, amid her latest problems.
According to OK! Magazine, the 42-year-old pop star has grown fonder of her new man and has been with Soliz "nonstop" after the Chateau Marmont incident.
The source explained that the Toxic singer's ex-housekeeper has gotten "so much criticism and blame for that, and she's jumped to protect him, so it's actually made them closer."
"They've got this 'us against the world' vibe going on," they continued.
The tipster dished that despite talk of Soliz being a felon and accusations from the mother of his kids, the Womanizer singer "accepts him."
"She insists he's a great guy and a great dad to his nine kids. Fact is, Brit does not want to be alone," the insider added.
As of late, Spears has sparked concern for her health with her eyebrow-raising Instagram posts and also recently alleged she was a victim of a theft.
Additionally, reports have suggested that the Gimme More singer could be placed under another conservatorship as worry for her safety grows.
