Britney Spears' alleged new romance heats up as concerns grow

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly been leaning on her presumed boyfriend, Paul Soliz, amid her latest problems.

Britney Spears has apparently been depending on her new boyfriend after the pair's hotel incident. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to OK! Magazine, the 42-year-old pop star has grown fonder of her new man and has been with Soliz "nonstop" after the Chateau Marmont incident.



The source explained that the Toxic singer's ex-housekeeper has gotten "so much criticism and blame for that, and she's jumped to protect him, so it's actually made them closer."

"They've got this 'us against the world' vibe going on," they continued.

The tipster dished that despite talk of Soliz being a felon and accusations from the mother of his kids, the Womanizer singer "accepts him."

"She insists he's a great guy and a great dad to his nine kids. Fact is, Brit does not want to be alone," the insider added.

As of late, Spears has sparked concern for her health with her eyebrow-raising Instagram posts and also recently alleged she was a victim of a theft.