Britney Spears' sons reportedly reconcile with grandfather Jamie Spears: "They've forgiven him"

Britney Spears ' sons Jayden and Sean Preston have seemingly forgiven their grandfather Jamie Spears, but will the pop star herself ever make amends with her dad?

More insight has been shared about the boys' reunion with their 72-year-old grandfather.

Kevin Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six, "The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him."

Federline, who was married to the singer from 2004 to 2007, filed a restraining order against his former father-in-law in 2019.

Jamie was accused of getting into a physical altercation with a then-13-year-old Sean Preston at the time.

Five years later, the attorney has shared that the restraining order "expired on its own terms," adding that "there's no restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie."

Kaplan didn't reveal when Britney's boys may be going to Louisiana to see their grandfather, who is reportedly in ill health, but the lawyer did note that K.Fed is very supportive of his sons' decision.