Britney Spears says "trauma" from conservatorship caused serious "nerve damage"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears spoke out about her on-going health issues due to her past conservatorship.
In a since-deleted post, the 42-year-old pop star dished on having nerve damage so severe that it affects her ability to think.
Britney explained that the world doesn't "know" what her body "physically went through" during her nearly-14 year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.
"I'm not here to be a victim, I'm here to express that even though I did a book about my experiences, the trauma is still there and probably will always be," the Womanizer hitmaker wrote.
She continued, "It's extremely deep and to my knowledge, all I can do is do the best I can and know it's okay to be upset some days or not be okay and that's something I don't feel like the world has allowed me to do!!!!"
Britney Spears talks being "bullied" and difficulty forgiving her parents
The Woman in Me author also shared that while she feels "bullied" and unfairly judged, all she can do is "try to be awakened by prayer that connects her to" be forgiving.
She noted how difficult it is for her to forgive her estranged parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, whom she also accused of causing "serious nerve damage" to the right side of her body.
Britney added, "I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents...but that's extremely hard!!!"
"I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger!!!"
The Circus artist dropped another post where she referenced her conservatorship, which featured a clip from the comedy flick Bridesmaids, and captioned the post, "Me talking to my family after the conservatorship telling me no coffees..spas..or cash for 13 years!!"
Britney's mental well-being has frequently made headlines recently after a dramatic hotel incident and her loved ones reportedly fearing for her safety.
Cover photo: Collage: BRYAN HARAWAY / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears