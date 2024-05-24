Britney Spears says "trauma" from conservatorship caused serious "nerve damage"

Britney Spears gave more insight into her "traumatic" conservatorship in a now-deleted Instagram post. © BRYAN HARAWAY / AFP

In a since-deleted post, the 42-year-old pop star dished on having nerve damage so severe that it affects her ability to think.

Britney explained that the world doesn't "know" what her body "physically went through" during her nearly-14 year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

"I'm not here to be a victim, I'm here to express that even though I did a book about my experiences, the trauma is still there and probably will always be," the Womanizer hitmaker wrote.

She continued, "It's extremely deep and to my knowledge, all I can do is do the best I can and know it's okay to be upset some days or not be okay and that's something I don't feel like the world has allowed me to do!!!!"