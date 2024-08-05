Will Britney Spears' sons soon reunite with her estranged father Jamie?

Hawaii - Britney Spears ' sons are apparently looking to reunite with their grandfather Jamie, who remains estranged from the pop star.

Britney Spears' (m.) sons Jayden and Sean Preston are supposedly looking to reunite with their estranged grandfather Jamie Spears, while the pop star remains on the outs with her dad. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Could part of the Princess of Pop's family be getting back together?

Britney's sons Jayden and Sean Preston are soon planning to visit their grandfather after spending years apart from him, per a source at TMZ.

Insiders claim that Britney's boys, who currently reside in Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline, are in talks to visit with Jamie for the first time in years in Louisiana, the state where the star grew up.

The tipster also spilled that Jayden and Sean do speak with the Spears patriarch "once every two weeks" now, after being previously estranged from him.

Back in 2019, Jamie was hit with a temporary restraining order from Kevin, Britney's ex-husband and ex-backup dancer, over allegedly putting his hands one of the boys. Yet, the outlet reported that K. Fed is now on good terms with his former father-in-law, and they both want what's best for the kids.

Will Sean and Jayden also visit Britney's mom and sister during the alleged reunion, with whom things are also strained?