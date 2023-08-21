Britney Spears sees tongue action with "fav boys" at party amid divorce

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' post-divorce Instagram video seemingly hinted that the pop singer is celebrating her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari... with some tongue action.

Britney Spears dropped footage from what seems to be a divorce party after it was revealed that she split from her husband Sam Asghari. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Did the Womanizer artist throw a divorce party?

On Sunday, Britney's latest clip raised some eyebrows, as she was filmed getting licked by a mystery man.

The pop star's footage first features her twirling around in a green sequined dress complete with a sheer bust, white boots, and black shades.

The video then switches to a random man licking her leg before Britney is seen being held up by five shirtless men.

The Toxic singer revealed in the caption that she initially went to meet up with a "friend," but drove "an hour for chicken" which then led to waiting in the car because she knew the "paps were tipped off."

"So what does a b*tch like me do !!??!" she continued, adding, "I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT."

